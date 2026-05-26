DHS Pauses ICE Home Entries Under Admin Warrants

By Courtney Bublé ( May 26, 2026, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Markwayne Mullin, secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, told a Democratic senator earlier this month he's paused immigration agents' use of administrative warrants to enter private property, but has not officially revoked the controversial policy issued last year....
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