No Farm Tax Break For Property, Minn. Tax Court Affirms

By Sanjay Talwani ( May 26, 2026, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The owner of a 35-acre property in Minnesota failed to show sufficient evidence that his use of the land met the threshold for an agricultural tax break, the state tax court affirmed....
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