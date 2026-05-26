LatAm Found $669M Tax Revenue By Sharing Info, OECD Says

By Kevin Pinner ( May 26, 2026, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Latin American countries identified at least €576 million ($670 million) in additional liabilities for taxes, interest and penalties last year through the common reporting standard and exchange of information between tax authorities, according to the OECD's tax transparency forum....
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