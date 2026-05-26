Importers Tell Justices Trump China Tariff Hikes Went Too Far

By Dylan Moroses ( May 26, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision striking down President Donald Trump's emergency tariff regime should encourage the justices to consider and overrule lower courts' judgments upholding China tariffs and subsequent modifications made to them during his first term, importers said Tuesday....
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