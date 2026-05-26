Tanger Says NC Justices Can't Review COVID Coverage Fight

By Hope Patti ( May 26, 2026, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Tanger Outlets urged the North Carolina Supreme Court to toss its insurers' appeal of a decision allowing the retail outlet chain's suit seeking more than $50 million in pandemic-related coverage to proceed, saying the justices do not have jurisdiction to hear the dispute....
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