DC Circ. Backs Fired Employee In Salary Spreadsheet Case
By Katherine Smith ( May 27, 2026, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday partially upheld a National Labor Relations Board decision finding that a Vermont software company illegally fired an employee for creating a spreadsheet to help coworkers compare salaries, but found the board relied on protected activity unrelated to the subject of the complaint in the case to find the company illegally fired three other workers....
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