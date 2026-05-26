3rd Circ. Disapproves Of Judge's Quips In Fatal Crash Case
By Y. Peter Kang ( May 26, 2026, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday scolded a Pennsylvania federal judge for his "inappropriate attempted witticisms" while presiding over a lawsuit in which a parent blamed transportation companies for the deaths of his two children in a highway collision, saying the judge's "ill-conceived attempts at levity" in a fatal injury case could be misinterpreted by the public....
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