Conn. Justices OK In-Court ID After Tainted Police Photo Array
By Aaron Keller ( May 26, 2026, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed a man's murder and firearms convictions, ruling a trial judge properly allowed an eyewitness to point to the defendant in court after suppressing the same witness's earlier out-of-court identification as the product of "unnecessarily suggestive and unreliable" police questioning during a photo array....
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