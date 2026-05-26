Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Jarek Rutz ( May 26, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court this past week handled a broad mix of cross-border corporate control disputes, merger settlements, startup equity fights, advancement claims and board oversight litigation, while also weighing fallout from high-profile deals involving Microsoft Corp., The Boeing Co. and Nikola Corp....
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