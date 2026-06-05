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FDA's Chemical Review Process Heats Up Food Industry Risk

By Kathleen Sanzo, Ariel Seeley and Franco Corrado ( June 5, 2026, 1:27 PM EDT) -- On May 12, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a comprehensive process for the postmarket assessment of food additives and initiated the postmarket assessment of azodicarbonamide, a food additive used extensively as a dough conditioner, and butylated hydroxytoluene, a food additive and affirmed-as-generally-recognized-as-safe substance used extensively as a preservative for fats and oils, signaling a significant shift from the agency's historically more passive postmarket oversight....

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