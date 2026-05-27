Italy Arrests Suspected Leaders Of €78M VAT Fraud

By Kevin Pinner ( May 27, 2026, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Italian authorities arrested the suspected leaders of a criminal organization that defrauded European Union governments of more than €78 million ($90.7 million) in value-added taxes on hygiene and household products, the European Public Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday....
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