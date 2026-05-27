Humana Investor Sues Over Alleged Kickback Scheme

By Jessica Corso ( May 27, 2026, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Humana Inc. is in hot water with an investor following its inability to shake off a False Claims Act suit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, with a stockholder suit filed in Kentucky on Wednesday saying the insurer's actions have exposed the company to "significant legal and financial risk."...
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