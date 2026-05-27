$3.6B Cabinetry Merger Clears FTC Scrutiny
By Bryan Koenig ( May 27, 2026, 5:44 PM EDT) -- MasterBrand Inc. and American Woodmark Corp. said they are on track to close MasterBrand Inc.'s $3.6 billion purchase of American Woodmark after clearing an in-depth Federal Trade Commission review....
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