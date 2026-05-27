Screening Co. Calls EEOC Subpoena Bid 'Fishing Expedition'

By Benjamin Morse ( May 27, 2026, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A candidate screening company urged a Colorado federal judge to reject the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's bid to enforce subpoenas seeking information about preoffer assessments for sheriff's office applicants, calling the demand an overbroad "fishing expedition."...
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