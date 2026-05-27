Colo. Group Says $66M Flood Bonds Needed TABOR Vote

By Zach Dupont ( May 27, 2026, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A group of Boulder residents told a Colorado Court of Appeals panel Wednesday at oral arguments that the city's stormwater and flood management fees, which will be used in part to repay $66 million in bonds, is actually a tax under Colorado's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, or TABOR....
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