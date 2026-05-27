10th Circ. Affirms Dentist's 3½-Year Sentence For Tax Evasion

By Asha Glover ( May 27, 2026, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A dentist's sentence of almost 3½ years for evading over $1.6 million in personal taxes through an abusive-trust tax scheme was affirmed by the Tenth Circuit on Wednesday, as the appellate court rejected his argument that his sentence is both procedurally and substantively unreasonable....
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