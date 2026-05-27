3 States Back Advocate's Challenge To DOJ Medical Pot Rule
By Sam Reisman ( May 27, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The anti-cannabis advocacy organization Smart Approaches to Marijuana will be joined by three states in its legal challenge to the U.S. Department of Justice's final rule loosening federal restrictions on medical marijuana....
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