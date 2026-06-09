Easing Of UK Stablecoin Rules Will Encourage Crypto Growth

By Thomas Cattee ( June 9, 2026, 3:28 PM BST) -- The Bank of England's decision to dial back some of its earlier proposals on sterling-backed stablecoins, set out in a speech by BoE Deputy Governor of Financial Stability Sarah Breeden on May 19, is a welcome step for the U.K.'s digital asset sector.[1]...
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