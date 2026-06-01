Florida Atty Fees Ruling Could End Expert Testimony Mandate

By Lan Kennedy-Davis and Meghan Kennedy Marcus ( June 1, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- You win your case, and the court finds that you are entitled to your reasonable attorney fees and costs from your opponent. You are excited that you are going to be reimbursed some or all of the fees and costs you have had to pay — but not so fast....
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