Eden Foods Says CBD Co. Is Running Afoul Of TM Settlement

By Gina Kim ( May 28, 2026, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Organic food producer Eden Foods sued Eden Holistics in Nevada federal court Wednesday, alleging that it violated their settlement agreement in an underlying trademark dispute in which the CBD company was to stop specific uses of "Eden" in connection with consumable goods and that it never intended to comply with it....
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