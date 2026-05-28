Eversheds-Led Johnson Matthey Inks $460M Cormetech Deal

By Najiyya Budaly ( May 28, 2026, 11:01 AM BST) -- Specialist chemicals company Johnson Matthey said Thursday that it will buy Cormetech, a U.S. manufacturer of environmental catalysts, for as much as $460 million as it seeks to add to its emissions control business....
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