Baker McKenzie-Led Fattal Hotels Preps £930M Bid For PPHE

By Tom Fish ( May 28, 2026, 2:37 PM BST) -- Fattal Hotel Group has tabled a non-binding proposal for a £930 million ($1.2 billion) takeover of PPHE Hotel Group Ltd., offering £22 in cash per share in a move that would take the London-listed hospitality operator fully private....
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