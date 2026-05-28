Temu Fined €200M By EU For Weak Illegal Goods Checks
By Eddie Beaver ( May 28, 2026, 4:18 PM BST) -- The European Commission hit online retailer Temu with a €200 million ($232.5 million) fine on Thursday after it failed to prevent the sale of illegal and dangerous products on its platform....
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