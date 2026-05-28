Minn. Adds Property Tax Break, Adopts Federal Changes

By Sanjay Talwani ( May 28, 2026, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Minnesota will conform with recent federal corporate tax changes, extend its workaround of the cap on deductions for state and local tax payments and provide property and vehicle tax breaks under an omnibus bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz....
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