Ex-VP Accuses Wells Fargo Of Race, Disability Bias

By Hayley Fowler ( May 28, 2026, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A former executive hired to help oversee Wells Fargo's compliance with a federal consent order over an unauthorized account scandal has accused the bank of race and disability discrimination, saying he was retaliated against and ultimately fired after lodging internal complaints of disparate treatment of Black employees....
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