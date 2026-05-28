Pa. Justices Order Return Of Gun After Charges Dismissed

By Elizabeth Daley ( May 28, 2026, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia woman who has been trying to get her gun back from the state for years is entitled to it, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled, finding that since the complaint against her was dismissed and prosecutors couldn't show why they needed to keep her property, it should be returned....
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