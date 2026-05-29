Dems Say DOJ Blocked Bondi On Trump Questions
By Courtney Bublé ( May 29, 2026, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Democrats were incensed on Friday that the U.S. Department of Justice attorneys who accompanied former Attorney General Pam Bondi to her committee interview stopped her from answering questions about President Donald Trump....
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