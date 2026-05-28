Colo. Panel Says Insanity Verdict Supports Sealed Records
By Parker Quinlan ( May 28, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Colorado state appeals court on Thursday ruled that a man declared not guilty by reason of insanity in three cases over 20 years ago should have his records sealed because the criminal insanity finding is functionally an acquittal under state law....
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