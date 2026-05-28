Parents Demand 'Bad Faith' Sanctions In Camp Mystic Case

By Lynn LaRowe ( May 28, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Camp Mystic in Texas' Hill Country should be sanctioned over "bad faith" conduct in litigation over flooding deaths last summer, including purported misrepresentations to courts and regulators and an alleged remark by one of its attorneys to a plaintiffs' lawyer that he would "burn in hell," a state court has been told....
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