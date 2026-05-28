CFPB's Return-To-Office Plan Could Spur More Exits

By Jon Hill ( May 28, 2026, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is moving forward with a return-to-office plan that will involve shifting to new headquarters, ending most telework and requiring field employees to relocate to the Washington, D.C., area starting this summer, Law360 has learned....
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