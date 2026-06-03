The Plaintiffs Atty Now 5-0 At Supreme Court With No Dissents

By Jeff Overley ( June 3, 2026, 9:19 PM EDT) -- It's true that Jennifer Bennett is undefeated at the U.S. Supreme Court, but it's also an understatement. Bennett's five wins, including two recent ones, were all unanimous decisions. They showed that the plaintiffs bar can still persuade a conservative supermajority. And they turned the tide after a spree of decisions keeping workers and consumers out of court....
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