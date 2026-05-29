NY Judge Doubts Nussbaum-Linked Firms Belong In Ch. 11
By Emily Lever ( May 29, 2026, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Friday questioned whether his court was the proper venue to wind down two commercial real estate law firms headed by Mark J. Nussbaum as the debtors sought to ditch an assignment for the benefit of creditors process in New York state court....
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