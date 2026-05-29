CFTC Eyes US Perpetual Derivatives With Kalshi Approval
By Aislinn Keely ( May 29, 2026, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday took a leap forward in bringing so-called crypto perpetual derivatives to U.S. traders with a first-of-its-kind approval of Kalshi's bitcoin perpetual futures contract and no-action relief that allows Coinbase to connect U.S. customers with global offerings....
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