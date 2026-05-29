U. Of Mich. Surgeon Sues Over Teaching Suspension

By Melanie Dorsey ( May 29, 2026, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A University of Michigan surgeon has sued the school's Board of Regents and a department chair, claiming they suspended him from teaching over protected classroom speech and retaliated against him for prior lawsuits claiming age discrimination and other misconduct....
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