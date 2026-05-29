Paging Dr. Brown: Baby Care Biz Sues Soda Co. In TM Fight

By Gina Kim ( May 29, 2026, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Baby care product manufacturer Dr. Brown's Co. has asked a Missouri federal judge in a declaratory action to find that it doesn't infringe trademarks of soda giant Dr. Brown's Beverage Co. in connection with the plaintiff's products, including a recently launched electrolyte replacement solution....
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