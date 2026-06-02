Lawmakers Seek IRS Tax Guidance For Cannabis Businesses
By Jonathan Capriel ( June 2, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A group of seven House Democrats is pressing the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of the Treasury to issue tax guidance for state-licensed medical cannabis businesses, warning that delay could leave taxpayers unable to claim deductions they might be eligible for after the Trump administration loosened federal restrictions....
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