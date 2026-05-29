Civil Rights Icon Clarence B. Jones Dies At 95

By Andrea Keckley ( May 29, 2026, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Civil rights icon Clarence B. Jones, a speechwriter and personal attorney to Martin Luther King Jr., died on Friday at an assisted living facility in the Santa Clara County city of Cupertino, California, his family confirmed earlier this week. He was 95....
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