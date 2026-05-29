Colo. Church Says Hailstorm Claim Payment Falls Short

By Rachel Konieczny ( May 29, 2026, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Vermont insurer has not paid the full amount a Denver church says it is owed under the parish's policy for a May 2024 hailstorm and shortchanged the property's damage estimate by more than $650,000, the church claimed in Colorado state court....
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