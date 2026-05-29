Industrial Lighting Co. Sheds $41.9M Injury Verdict On Appeal

By Brian Steele ( May 29, 2026, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Connecticut's second-highest court on Friday threw out a $41.9 million award to a warehouse worker who was paralyzed when an intoxicated co-worker knocked a 1,300-pound box of lighting products onto him, finding that Signify North America Corp. did not owe the plaintiff any duty to prevent his injury....
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