Akin Gump Owes Fees For Winebow's 'Self-Indulgent' Appeal

By Dorothy Atkins ( May 29, 2026, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday ordered an importer's Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP attorneys to pay a European winemaker fees for having to defend against the importer's "spurious objections" to the winemaker's valid arbitral award, ruling that the importer's "self-indulgent" appeal warrants sanctions in the form of fees....
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