Colo. Appeals Court Bars One-Way Fees In Eviction Cures

By Zach Dupont ( May 29, 2026, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A Colorado Court of Appeals panel on Thursday reversed the dismissal of a proposed class action against a group of landlords, Tschetter Sulzer PC and the Colorado Apartment Association accusing the collective of illegally extracting attorney fees from tenants during eviction proceedings....
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