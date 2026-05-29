FDIC Reaffirms Ex-Bank CEO's Penalty After High Court Trip

By Jon Hill ( May 29, 2026, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has again ordered an industry ban and $125,000 fine for a former Michigan bank CEO following a U.S. Supreme Court remand, finding his handling of a troubled borrower relationship still justified sanctioning him under a stricter legal standard....
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