2 'Rocket Dockets' And The Rules That Propel Them

By Robert Tata ( June 2, 2026, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, known by many as the original rocket docket, was the second fastest civil trial docket in the country in 2025, with a median time to trial of 17.9 months according to our customary measuring stick (but first by another measure). The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida took top honors this year with a median time through civil trial at 16.4 months....
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