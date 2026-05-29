Calif. Panel Reverses Order For Citing Atty's Bogus Case Law

By Dorothy Atkins ( May 29, 2026, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel on Thursday reversed a judgment in favor of a man accused of abusing his son, finding that "without doubt" the trial judge abused her discretion by incorporating the man's bogus legal citations into her ruling, despite being alerted to the mistakes in advance....
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