7 Ways Va. Employers Can Prep For New Noncompete Limits

By Carly Mitchell, MaryBeth Shreiner and Anna Matsuo ( June 4, 2026, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Effective July 1, the commonwealth of Virginia has amended its noncompete statute to prohibit enforcement of a noncompete agreement against an employee discharged without cause unless the employer provides "severance benefits or other monetary payment." The amendment, S.B. 170, applies to agreements entered into, amended or renewed on or after July 1, and does not apply retroactively.[1]...
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