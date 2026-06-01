Court Botched Scammer Restitution Process, 6th Circ. Says

By Jonathan Capriel ( June 1, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Romanian man convicted of running multimillion-dollar online schemes has, for now, upended a court order requiring him to pay $850,000 to his alleged victims, the Sixth Circuit ruled, saying in a published opinion that the trial court violated federal law by imposing the prosecution's requested restitution sum without explaining how it got to that number....
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