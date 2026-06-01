3rd Circ. Backs Judge On Deadline For Death Penalty Bid

By Elizabeth Daley ( June 1, 2026, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A man accused of killing a detective in the Virgin Islands won't face the death penalty because prosecutors missed a court-imposed deadline, but the crime qualifies for death, should prosecutors seek the penalty in similar cases, the Third Circuit said in a matter of first impression Monday....
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