Federal Agencies Say Cactus FOIA Search Was Reasonable

By Zach Dupont ( June 1, 2026, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Department of the Interior told a Colorado federal court that sending more than 7,000 pages of records in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from a conservation nonprofit regarding the proposed delisting of hookless cacti from the endangered species list was reasonable. ...
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