Venable Adds Ex-Jenner & Block, FTC Atty To DC Office

By Rose Krebs ( June 5, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Venable LLP has added an attorney from Jenner & Block LLP who also worked for the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Competition, to bolster its capacity to advise clients about antitrust and other matters....
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