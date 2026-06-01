Colo. Justices Allow Gun, Drug Evidence From Car Sweep
By Parker Quinlan ( June 1, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday ruled that evidence discovered during a car search conducted by police cannot be suppressed as part of a drug and weapons possession trial in state court because the search was justified under a legal exception for vehicle searches....
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